Man charged following attempted robbery in Cupar

A man has been arrested and charged following an attempted robbery in Cupar.

The incident happened at Kilmaron Crescent on Monday, around 9pm.

Officers are now conducting enquiries to trace two further men in connection with the incident and are following a positive line of enquiry.

Detective Constable Andy Robertson of Levenmouth CID said: “Thankfully violent crimes in the Cupar area are rare, however we will always take action whenever these type of incidents occur.

“We are still looking to trace the two other men involved in this incident. I would ask anyone who was in the Kilmaron Crescent area on the night of Monday, October 30, and saw anything suspicious, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Those with information can contact officers at Levenmouth CID on 101, quoting incident number 3952 of October 30, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The 34-year-old man was due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court today.