Man charged following Kirkcaldy assault

Police in Fife have charged a man in connection with a serious assault in Kirkcaldy.

The incident took place in the Hill Street area, near to the bus station, around 11pm on Saturday night.

A 25-year-old man sustained serious injuries to his face and hand and was taken to the Victoria Hospital for treatment.

The 34-year-old man is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Tuesday, October 3.

A spokesman said: “Detectives would like to thank the community for their assistance with the investigation.”