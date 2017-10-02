Man charged following Kirkcaldy assault

Police in Fife have charged a man in connection with a serious assault in Kirkcaldy.
The incident took place in the Hill Street area, near to the bus station, around 11pm on Saturday night.
A 25-year-old man sustained serious injuries to his face and hand and was taken to the Victoria Hospital for treatment.
The 34-year-old man is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Tuesday, October 3.
A spokesman said: “Detectives would like to thank the community for their assistance with the investigation.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Fife Today means you're ok with our terms and conditions.