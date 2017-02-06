Man charged for attempted murder

Police have arrested and charged a 32-year-old man in connection with an attempted murder in Windygates.

A 30-year-old woman sustained a serious head injury which required medical treatment after an incident, which took place on Friday.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Detectives within Levenmouth CID would like to thank the public for their assistance with the investigation.”

The accused is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court today (Monday).