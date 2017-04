A man has been charged in connection with three break-ins in Leven.

The 30-year old was arrested by Police Scotland.

He faces charges in relation to break-ins at The Frying Scot in Montrave Crescent and Cancer Research UK on High Street on April 1.

He was alsocharged in connection with a break-in at a house in the Silverburn area on March 24, where a three-figure sum of cash was stolen.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.