Man charged over Post Office robberies

Police have arrested and charged a man in connection with four armed robberies.

The incidents took place on Monday at Post Offices in Linlithgow, Cowdenbeath, Burntisland and Kincardine.

A 28-year old man is due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Friday.

In total, a four-figure sum was stolen during the incidents.

A 44-year-old woman suffered minor injuries after being assaulted during the robbery in Kincardine.

Detective Inspector Colin Robson from Dunfermline CID said: “Crimes of this nature can have a significant impact on victims, witnesses and local communities but, thankfully, they do remain rare.

“We’ve been working tirelessly since the robberies to carry out a thorough investigation and I’d like to extend my sincere thanks to the staff and the public for their ongoing support.

“Enquiries are continuing to trace a second individual and we are currently following a positive line of enquiry in relation to this.”

Anyone with information about the robberies who has not yet spoken to officers can contact Police Scotland on 101.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.