Man charged over ram-raid style crime

A man has been arrested and charged following a ram-raid style crime in Kirkcaldy last year.
A dumper truck was stolen from Hayfield Industrial Estate on Monday, December 12 last year and it was then used to cause considerable structural damage to the Co-Op store in the town’s Lauder Road by repeatedly striking the building with the vehicle.
Kirkcaldy CID has conducted significant local inquiries since the incident and as a result of information from the community, a 44-year-old man has been charged.
He is scheduled to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court at a later date.
Officers would like to thank the public for their assistance and support during the investigation.
