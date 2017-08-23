Man charged with knife possession

A man who allegedly brandished a knife in a town centre has been charged with a weapons offence.

As part of Operation Path, local officers in Leven quickly responded to reports of a male in possession of a knife and acting in a threatening and abusive manner on the High Street and on Mitchell Street.

The 33-year-old was arrested and appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court yesterday (Tuesday).

Sergeant Colette Mather from Cupar Police Station said: “Carrying a weapon of any sorts will not be tolerated and we remain committed to tackling violent crime in all its forms across Fife.

“If you are found to be in possession of a weapon, or involved in a crime of violence then you can expect to be dealt with robustly by police.”

Operation Path is an ongoing Police Scotland initiative to tackle violence in Fife.