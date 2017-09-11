Man charged with murder following Glenrothes death

A man has been arrested and charged with murder following the death of a 21-year-old man in Glenrothes.

The death was reported to police at 10am on Saturday.

Police officers and the Scottish Ambulance Service attended the address in Greenlaw Crescent, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 20-year-old man was immediately detained by Fife’s Criminal Investigation Department and later charged.

He will appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court today.

Detective Chief Inspector Scott Cunningham of Fife’s Criminal Investigation Department said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family as they come to terms with their terrible loss.

“Officers will be conducting enquiries and high visibility patrols in the local area over the coming days in order to reassure the local community.

“Anyone with any information or concerns can contact officers on 101 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”