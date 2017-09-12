Man charged with murder of Glenrothes dad

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a father in Glenrothes at the weekend.

Daniel O’Farrell, 21, was found dead at a house in Greenlaw Crescent, Glenrothes, on Saturday - just 10 days after his third child was born.

Greig Love (20) of Glenrothes, appeared in private on petition at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court facing a single charge of murder over the death of Daniel O’Farrell.

He made no plea or declaration and the case against him was continued for further examination.

Yesterday (Monday) Daniel O’Farrell’s fiancee paid tribute to him on social media.

The couple’s daughter Sophiah, was born seven weeks early on August 30 - just 10 days before Daniel’s murder.

Writing on Facebook, Megan Walton said: “The best thing you ever did with your life was being a father, just cant believe you’ll never see your babies grow up, but I promised I will always keep them safe and be a brilliant mother to them for you.

“I just want you home. Worst pain I’ve ever had to deal with, just cant do it anymore.

“Feels like someone may as well have ripped my heart out like I didn’t even have one.

“Just want to be happy again and unfortunately its been ripped away from me and my kids.”

Daniel’s mother, Ruth O’Farrell, wrote: “My little sunshine!! Rest in peace Danny Boy!! Heartbroken ain’t even the word!! Taken from us far to soon!! I love you.”