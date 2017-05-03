Man chased Fife grandmother and six-year-old grand-daughter

A drunk teenager, who chased a woman and her six-year-old grand-daughter in the street, has appeared in court.

The little girl was terrified and hysterical after the incident, which happened in Ballingry on Friday night.

Appearing from custody at Dunfermline Sheriff Court was Daniel Moorcroft, 18, of Alexander Road, Glenrothes.

He admitted that on April 28 at Ballingry Road, Ballingry, he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner by repeatedly shouting, approaching a woman while acting in an aggressive manner, refusing to desist, then chasing after the woman and challenging others to fight.

Depute fiscal Azrah Yousaf told the court the incident occurred after Moorcroft asked the woman what time it was.

She answered him but Moorcroft, who was under the influence of alcohol at the time, continued to pester her.

He then began to walk towards the woman who was accompanied by her young grand-daughter.

The woman ran with the child to the nearby home of a friend with Moorcroft chasing them. “By the time they got there, the girl was said to be hysterical,” added the depute.

Moorcroft also clenched his fist at someone at a bus stop who commented on the incident.

Police were called and Moorcroft told them, “I asked for the time.”

Sheriff Charles MacNair called for reports and Moorcroft will be sentenced on June 1.

Bail was granted but Moorcroft was made subject of a home curfew from 7pm-7am until he returns to court.