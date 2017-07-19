Man committed string of sex offences on boys

A PERVERT faces the prospect of prison after being convicted of committing a string of serious sexual offences against two young boys.

David Potts (59) targeted the youngsters, who cannot be named for legal reasons, at various addresses in Fife between May 2005 and October 2007.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how Potts sexually assaulted his first victim when he was just eight-years-old at an address in Burntisland.

Potts, who has previous convictions for assault and dishonesty, continued to abuse the boy for more than two years.

The court also heard how Potts targeted another seven-year-old boy at a house in Kirkcaldy. He started abusing the boy in September 2006 and the assaults stopped in October 2007.

The story emerged following a week long trial at the high court. Jurors spent a day in deliberations before returning on Wednesday morning with unanimous verdicts of guilt on five charges.

Judge Nigel Morrison QC deferred sentence on Potts, of Kirkcaldy, for the court to obtain reports on his character.

He will be sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh on August 15 2017.