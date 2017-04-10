Man convicted of Darren Adie murder

The man who murdered Darren Adie in a street in Kirkcaldy has been convicted today (Monday) at the High Court in Dunfermline.

Gordon Coventry (52) was found guilty of stabbing Mr Adie in Tweed Avenue on Saturday, May 28 last year.

Mr Adie was discovered unconscious in the street and died later the same day in the Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.

Detective Chief Inspector Raymond Brown said: “The investigation into Darren’s murder was complex and Gordon Coventry’s efforts to evade justice caused the family unnecessary additional suffering.

“However, due to the diligence, skill and professionalism of the officers involved in the inquiry, coupled with the support and assistance from the local community, we were able to identify him as being responsible through protracted and detailed investigations.

“My thoughts today are with Darren’s family and friends who had to endure the most tragic of circumstances”

“I would like to thank them for their support during the investigation and although nothing can ever undo the wicked actions of Coventry, I hope this verdict brings them some sense of comfort.”