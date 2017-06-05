Man due in court after another is seriously injured in Fife street

A 43-year-old man is expected to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court tomorrow (Tuesday) following a serious assault in Kirkcaldy at the weekend.

The incident happened around 3.10am on Saturday in the town’s St Clair Street.

A 25-year-old man sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment.

Police initially cordoned off a section the whole way across the A921 for a period, but the sealed off area was later reduced to an area of grass in front of flats in Lawson Gardens and the pavement on the west side of the street.

Officers examined the area several hours later, and police vans remained on the scene for most of the day.