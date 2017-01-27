Man in court on stalking charge

Police are appealing for information after a 23 year-old man from Levenmouth appeared in court on a ‘stalking’ charge yesterday.

Neil Hatt was arrested and charged after two women were followed while walking alone in Buckhaven and Leven on Wednesday, January 25.

He made a first appearance at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court yesterday (Thursday).

He made no plea or declaration and was remanded in custody.

A spokesman from Police Scotland said: “Enquiries are continuing to establish if there were any similar incidents in these areas and anyone with information is asked to come forward.”

Contact Police Scotland on 101 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111