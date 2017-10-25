Man jailed after glass bottle threat

A Kirkcaldy man who ignored a non-harassment order and threatened to “batter” a woman has been jailed for 14 months.

John McLeod, a prisoner at HMP Perth, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

McLeod (29) previously admitted that between May 24 and July 23, he breached the conditions of a non-harassment order imposed in October last year by repeatedly having contact with Mary McBay at Cheviot Road, Kirkcaldy.

He also admitted that on July 1, at Cheviot Road, Kirkcaldy, he behaved in a threatening or abusive by sending a threatening text message to the woman.

McLeod further admitted that on July 22, at Cheviot Road, he assaulted her by brandishing a glass bottle at her and threatened to strike her on the head with it.

Depute fiscal Ron Hay said McLeod and Ms McBay had been in “on-off relationship since 2010 and this was described as being extremely violent and volatile”.

A non-harassment order was imposed for five years but in May the couple got back together again.

On July 1, the woman received a text message from McLeod saying he would be “battering” her.

Then a few weeks later, when the woman returned home with her female friend, McLeod shouted, swore and brandished a bottle at her saying, “I want to crack this over your head.”

Sheriff Charles MacNair told McLeod, “You have a very significant record.” He jailed him for 14 months and also imposed a seven-month supervised release order.