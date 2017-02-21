Man jailed for Methil attack

A 59-year-old man has been jailed after knocking a man unconscious in a violent attack in Methil.

John Gannon, a prisoner at Perth, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court in connection with the incident which occurred in 2015.

He admitted that on 28th June that year at an address in Taylor Street, Methil, whilst acting with another, he assaulted Thomas Foley, by punching him on the head and body, whereby he was rendered unconscious, all to his injury.

Gannon had faced a second charge of assaulting John Wilson on the same day in Durward Street, Leven, by punching him and attempting to strike with a knife but his plea of not guilty was accepted.

A sheriff and jury trial was set to go ahead before the pleas were agreed.

Gannon was jailed for 17 months by Sheriff Charles MacNair.