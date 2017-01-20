Man pleads not guilty to killing his sister

A man is to stand trial charged with raping and murdering his own sister.

Charles Gordon (52) is accused of the sex attack on Elizabeth Bowe in St Andrews last September 17.

He then allegedly killed the 50-year-old on the same day.

The murder charge also includes claims Gordon placed a dressing gown around her neck and a bag over her head which did ‘restrict her breathing’.

He faces another charge of behaving in a threatening manner towards detectives two days later.

Gordon faced the accusations at the High Court in Glasgow. His lawyer Calum Weir pled not guilty on his behalf.

Judge Lord Bonomy set a trial due to start in May in Livingston.