Man remanded following Burntisland woman’s death

A man has been remanded in custody following an appearance at a court in Lapland today, accused of murdering his girlfriend who comes from Burntisland.

The 36-year-old Czech national was arrested and taken into police custody on Saturday after Rebecca Johnson’s body was discovered in the town of Kuttanen close to the Swedish border.

Ms Johnson had been working in the area with the Santa Safari team run by Oxford-based tour operators Transun Travel which operates Christmas-themed trips in Lapland.

A Finnish police statement said: “Lapland District Court has today imprisoned the suspect of the homicide, according to the claim of the Lapland Police Department.

“A 36-year-old Czech citizen is suspected of killing his 26-year-old long-term partner. The victim is a female citizen of Scotland. The crime is investigated as a murder.”

It is understood the couple lived in Scotland before moving to the Arctic for seasonal work several months ago.

Members of Ms Johnson’s family have since travelled to Lapland.

The police statement continued: “The suspect has been co-operative but hasn’t been able to clarify a specific motive for his suspected act.

“Police will continue the investigations by hearing the witnesses and the suspect, and by conducting technical investigations.”