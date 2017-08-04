Man sent hate mail to defence contractors

A man is to appear in court accused of sending “offensive and threatening” emails to employees of defence firm BAE systems.

Michael Brunton (47), of Drumoig, is alleged to have sent the messages over the course of two weeks in June last year from his home in a luxury golf course development near St Andrews.

Prosecutors say Brunton “behaved in a threatening and abusive manner” by repeatedly sending e-mail correspondence to employees of BAE systems “in which he uttered offensive and threatening remarks”.

It is further alleged the offence was “aggravated by religious prejudice”.

Brunton did not enter a plea to the single charge at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff George Way continued the case without plea until next week.