Man threatened to kill Kirkcaldy shopkeeper

A Fife man threatened to kill a shop owner and his children if he gave evidence against him in court.

The actions of Mark Dolan (28), were caught on CCTV and in a 999 call recording as the frightened Kirkcaldy shopkeeper called the police.

The offences followed a previous incident which was to result in a court appearance.

Dolan told the man he knew where he lived and what school his children went to, threatening to kill him.

Claire Bremner, depute procurator fiscal, told Dunfermline Sheriff Court the incident occurred at around 6pm when Dolan appeared at the shop door.

He asked Fazal Sindhu to go outside for a talk but he was told to leave.

Dolan told the shopkeeper “You’re not going to go court for the hearing. I’m going to kill you. I know what school your kids go to.”

The CCTV video was shown in court and showed Dolan shouting from the shop door then going inside and pointing at Mr Sindhu who was by now on the phone to the police.

The depute said Dolan told Mr Sindhu, “You grassing little b******, I’ll smash you right now” and also warned, “Your bairns are getting done.”

Dolan, currently a prisoner, admitted that on June 15 last year at Fair Isle Mini Market Malkha’s, Birnam Road, Kirkcaldy, knowing Fazal Sindhu was a crown witness against him, he threatened him and his children with violence if he attended court, attempted to prevent him from giving evidence against him and attempted to pervert the course of justice.

The court was told Dolan is already serving a jail sentence imposed at Edinburgh Sheriff Court and his earliest release date is next January.

Sheriff Chris Shead imposed a jail sentence of 18 months for this latest conviction.