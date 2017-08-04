Man to stand trial for murder of Burntisland woman in Lapland

A man accused of killing a young Burntisland woman in Lapland last year is set to stand trial for her murder later this month.

Rebecca Johnson (26), was found stabbed to death at her flat in Kuttanen, Finland, last December.

She had been working as a tour guide with Santa Safaris in the remote area, and lived in the village with her partner Radek Kovac, also known as Karel Frybl.

Kovac, originally from the Czech Republic, lived in Scotland with Rebecca before they went to Finland to find work.

He was arrested for her death after fleeing from authorities who used a helicopter and dogs to track him in the frozen wilderness where he was found suffering from hypothermia.

He is due to go on trial on August 23 and 24 at Lapland District Court.

Rebecca’s funeral was held at Dunfermline Crematorium in January when her friends and loved ones were asked to wear purple or animal prints in memory of the keen dog musher.

At the time residents in Burntisland and Kirkcaldy who knew Rebecca said they were devastated.

Rebecca was a former pupil of Balwearie High School, where teachers remembered her as being a quiet girl who loved animals.