Man to stand trial over baby death

A man will stand trial next year charged with the murder of a baby girl in Fife.

Gordon McKay (37) of Buckhaven is accused of killing five-month-old Hayley Davidson.

It is claimed on various occasions between September 9, 2015 - the day Hayley was born - and February 14, 2016, McKay assaulted her at addresses in Buckhaven.

It is alleged he did “bend and compress” the baby’s body and bite her.

McKay is further accused of repeatedly shaking Hayley and “by means to the prosecutor unknown” inflicting trauma and violence on her head and body.

The murder accusation, which McKay denies, states the child was left so severely injured she died in hospital on February 17.

McKay faces a second charge of possessing cannabis, which he also denies.

He appeared for a further hearing at the High Court in Glasgowtoday (Friday).

Judge Lord Beckett set a trial due to begin next February in Edinburgh.

The case could last up to four weeks.

McKay’s legal team had previously lodged a special defence of incrimination in connection with the murder charge.

Bail for McKay was continued meantime.