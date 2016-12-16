Masked attacker is jailed

An Irish drugs terror gang member has been jailed after he subjected a caretaker to a brutal attack – by mistake.

Edward Lindsay previously served a ten year jail term for his part in what claimed to be an Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) cell operating a drugs ring in Edinburgh.

He was released in 2009 and set up home in Anstruther, taking up a job as a chef in St Andrews.

But last December a pub row in Anstruther ended in friends of his calling on the Belfast-born criminal to mete out summary justice.

Jeffrey Fry had had an altercation in a pub with Shane Pender.

He went home and told Lee Johnston of the incident - with that pair then summoning Lindsay and Scott Murray to go to Mr Pender’s home.

Once there the living room window was smashed with a brick before Lindsay - who had donned either a balaclava or a scarf over his face - and Murray started battering the door.

It was then opened - with Shane Pender’s father, Paul Pender (43) being dragged from the property and laid out by the pair.

They then inflicted a brutal beating on Mr Pender Sr.

Mr Pender, a Fife Council caretaker, said: “After that all four all of them jumped over the fence and were trying to apologise to me.

“It was actually my son they were after - not me.

He added: “I had injuries to my head, chest, face and back - cuts and bruises mostly.

“I had to go on sleeping tablets because I couldn’t get to sleep after that and I was off work for a month and a half.”

Jeffrey Fry (53) and Edward Lindsay (36) both Anstruther, Scott Murray (40) of Pittenweem, and Lee Johnston (28) of Cellardyke, denied assaulting Paul Pender.

Fry had his not guilty plea accepted at the close of the Crown case while Johnston was found not guilty by the jury.

However, after deliberating for just over an hour the jury of eight men and seven women at Dundee Sheriff Court found Lindsay and Murray guilty of the assault by a majority.

Fiscal depute Eilidh Robertson then revealed: “Accused Lindsay had a number of previous High Court convictions including one from 2003 where he received 10 years for convictions including an abduction.”

Defence solicitor John Boyle, for Lindsay, said: “The court will be aware of how serious his record is and it is that previous conviction which will perhaps lead you to beleive custody is inevitable.”

And David Duncan, for Murray, added: “He does not have a significant record - his convictions are at the lower end.”

Sheriff Simon Collins QC jailed Lindsay for 18 months and Murray for 13 months.

He said: “Edward Lindsay, your record of offending is a serious one.

“The jury found you guilty of a serious assault and they accepted you did that with your face masked in an unsuccessful attempt to avoid identification.

“Scott Murray, I would be failing in my duty not to impose a custodial sentence on you as well.”