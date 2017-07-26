Masked men steal safe after raid on Fife holiday park

Four masked men hit Pettycur Bay Holiday Park in the early hours on Wednesday and made off with a safe.

The incident took place between 2.45-3am.

The men covered their faces before breaking into an office and leisure building. They also tried to force entry to an ATM in the foyer.

They left the area in a dark-coloured vehicle, possibly a Mazda 3, bearing the registration plates SK56 UKX. The plates were later discovered to have been stolen from another car in the Dreghorn area of Edinburgh sometime after 4.30pm on Tuesday.

The men involved in the break-in are then thought to have travelled south over the Forth Road Bridge before abandoning the safe near Monktonhall Colliery in the Millerhill area.

Detective Inspector Paul Dick, of Kirkcaldy CID, said: “We’re conducting extensive enquiries locally as well as liaising with our colleagues in Edinburgh and, as part of this, we’re asking anyone with information to get in touch.

“I would urge anyone who may have seen suspicious behaviour in the Kinghorn, Dreghorn or Millerhill areas in the early hours of Wednesday morning to come forward.

“Likewise, anyone who has seen a car with these registration plates is asked contact us to help us trace these men and prevent further crimes being committed.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting 0359 of July 26, or can make a report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.