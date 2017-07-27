Men deny Fife garage assault charges

Three men have denied a series of assault charges at a Kirkcaldy second hand car dealership.

Ryan Donnelly (31), of Letham Gait, Dalgety Bay, Paul Glancey (42), of Ramsay Road, Kirkcaldy and Alexander Watson (44), of Leven Road, Kennoway all appeared in court today (Thursday) before Sheriff Grant McCulloch at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

All three deny charges against them alleging nine charges of assault and one of behaving in a threatening manner towards another at Craignairn Ltd, Forth Avenue Industrial Estate, Kirkcaldy between November 2015 and May 2017.

The assaults included spraying paint in his face (Donnelly), placing him in a metal container and preventing him from escaping (all three), restraining him with cable ties and shaving off his eyebrows (all three), restraining him and shaving off his hair (Donnelly and Watson), striking him on the body with a screwdriver to his injury (Watson), forcibly removing his outer clothing and forcing him to walk in a public place in his boxer shorts (Donnelly and Glancey), repeatedly punching him on the body (Donnelly), spraying him with brake cleaner, striking him on the body with a spanner and punching him in the face (Donnelly). A final charge of behaving in a threatening manner by repeatedly shouting and swearing and making threats of violence is also alleged against Donnelly.

All three had legal representation when they appeared in the dock to briefly deny the charges.

The case was continued to a trial diet on October 30, with an intermediate diet on October 13, and bail was continued for the three men.