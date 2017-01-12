Men had sex with underage girls in caravan

Two Fife men have been sentenced for having sex with 15-year-old girls in a caravan in Dunfermline.

Jordan Hamilton (22), currently serving a jail term for another offence until May, was given an additional eight months in custody.

Kieran Forbes also 22, had sex with a different girl and he avoided a jail term as a first offender.

Forbes, of the Oasis Project, Ellon Road, Kirkcaldy, admitted that on various occasions on December 11 or 12, 2015, within a caravan at a house in Blair Drive he had sex with a girl then aged 15.

Hamilton, previously of Alexander Road, Glenrothes, admitted that on repeated occasions on December 11 and 12, 2015, he had sex with a girl then aged 15.

Chris Sneddon, solicitor for Hamilton, said: “Things happened when they all went back to the caravan.

“It wasn’t planned. Drink was consumed and the offence was committed. He had sexual intercourse, he shouldn’t have done and has to be punished for that offence.”

However, he said the best way to protect the public would be through education. He added his client has ADHD and autism.

Alexander Flett, solicitor for Forbes, said his client was currently living in homeless accommodation and was a full-time student.

“He presents as really quite immature and his comments in the social work report don’t do him any favours.

“He was not aware of the age of the complainer but did not make sufficient inquiries, that is accepted.”

He said his client also suffered from ADHD as well as dyslexia.

Sheriff Charles MacNair told them: “You were significantly older than these children and you knew or ought to have known that.”

He told Hamilton: “You committed this offence whilst on no fewer than four bail orders and you are currently serving another sentence.”

He jailed Hamilton for eight months in jail to run consecutively to his current sentence. He also imposed an 18-month extended sentence.

Forbes avoided a jail term because he was a first offender. Sheriff MacNair imposed a community payback order with three years’ supervision and 225 hours of unpaid work.

Both men were placed on the sex offenders’ register.