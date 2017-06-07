Men in custody after drugs bust

Two men are being held by police after a drugs bust in Fife this morning.

A statement from Police Scotland said: “Police in Fife executed a search warrant at a house on Carfrae Drive in Glenrothes on the morning of Wednesday, June 7.

“A quantity of cannabis has so far been recovered.

“Enquiries are currently ongoing at the property and two men have been detained in connection with this.”

Police had earlier confirmed the drugs bust via social media and that the men in custody were aged 54 and 23.