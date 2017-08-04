Missing boys spark police appeal

Police are appealing for information to help trace two youths missing from Aberdour since the early hours of this morning.

Connor Reid (14) and Liam Logan (11) were last seen at Haymarket railway station around 12.20pm on Friday, August 4.

They are thought to have gone in the direction of Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh.

Officers are now appealing for information to help trace Connor and Liam since concern is now growing for their welfare.

Connor is described as being 5ft six inches tall, slim-built with blonde hair. He was wearing a dark-coloured top with a white emblem on the front, dark trousers and blue trainers.

Liam is 5ft tall, slim-built with short, ginger hair.

He was wearing a dark-coloured baseball cap with Adidas stripes on the peak of the cap and a black Adidas top with white stripes down both arms with matching track-suit bottoms and silver trainers.

It is thought they boarded a train at Burntisland, Fife around 11.38 am Friday morning.

Constable Kelly Bellingham, of Dunfermline Community Investigation Unit, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of these boys given that they have been missing since the early hours of Friday morning.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen them since they left Burntisland.

“Similarly if Connor and Liam see this appeal, we would ask them to get in touch to let us know they are okay.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers on 101 quoting incident no 0247 of August 4