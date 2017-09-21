Missing Libbi: Body found at Smeaton scrapyard

Police searching for missing teenager Libbi Toledo have found a body in Kirkcaldy.

The news comes just a few hours after officers cordoned off an area in the town’s Denburn Road, at the site of a former scrap merchants.

The area cordoned off by police (Pic: George McLuskie)

A Police Scotland appeal for Libbi (17) was also removed from the force’s website.

This evening, police confirmed the body of a female had been found within a disused scrapyard at the junction of Denburn Road and Smeaton Road.

It was discovered at 2.20pm – just ten minutes before Libbi’s mum, Judi, was scheduled to speak to the media at a press conference at Kirkcaldy Police Station.

That event was hastily abandoned as investigations focussed on the discovery.

Police say formal identification has yet to take place, and the death is being treated as unexplained while inquiries continue.

A report is expected to be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Libbi (17) went missing in Kirkcaldy on Monday, September 17, sparking a widespread police search.

Her mum Judi made an emotional plea yesterday in the hope that Libbi might get in touch.

Libbi Toledo

She said the vulnerable teenager was autistic, has ADHD, and suffers from mental health issues,

Police issued a fresh appeal for public help last night to trace Libbi, who was last seen on Veronica Crescent in Kirkcaldy around 1pm on Monday, September 11.

Libbi was last spoken to around 6pm that evening and said that she was at a friends house, which was believed to be in the local area.

She was reported missing around 1.45am on Tuesday, September 12 when she didn’t return to her accommodation.

Denburn Road in Kirkcaldy has been cordoned off by police

Since then there were three unconfirmed sightings of Libbi, the last of which was a potential sighting of her in the company of a man in Alison Street around 7.45pm on Friday, September 15