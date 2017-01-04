Missing Northumbria man spotted on Forth Road Bridge

Police are appealing for help after a missing man from Northumbria was spotted on the Forth Road Bridge.

Adrian Lee (58) was last seen on Monday after he left his home in Chipchase in Oxclose and his car – a blue Toyota Aygo registration AJ60 LTU – was later seen on the bridge.

Police are now asking for help from the public.

Adrian is described as 6ft, with a shaven head and dark goatee beard. He was wearing black lace up shoes, a black sweatshirt and a black Harley Davidson jacket.

Chief inspector Jerry Pearson said: “Understandably Adrian’s family are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare and we are keen to find him so that we can be reassured that he is safe and well.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries and as a result believe he may be in Scotland. His car, which we believe he is in, was sighted on CCTV on the Forth Road Bridge on Monday afternoon and we are asking for anyone who has seen Adrian or his vehicle to please get in contact with us.”

Adrian, or anyone who has seen him or his vehicle, is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting 271 030117. Anyone phoning from outside the area should ask to be put through to Northumbria Police when prompted when phoning 101.