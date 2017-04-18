More police, less antisocial behaviour in Kirkcaldy park

An increased police presence resulted in a reduction in antisocial behaviour in a Kirkcaldy park over the Easter weekend.

And officers in the town have thanked the public for their support after their successful operation to reduce a spate of underage drinking and drugs misuse in Ravenscraig Park.

There were far fewer youths in the park over the weekend and police were able to take alcohol off them, encourage good behaviour and intervene before any gathering caused issues.

Sergeant Jimmy Adamson, of Kirkcaldy’s community policing team, said: “I am pleased to report back that due to the advance deployment of officers in the park on foot and bicycles, there was a significant reduction in youth anti-social behaviour.

“Officers were praised by dog walkers and other park users and I would like to thank the public for their support.

“We are determined to tackle anti-social behaviour in Ravenscraig Park and any other public spaces in Kirkcaldy. The public can be assured that we will not be complacent.

“Officers worked closely with drugs advice agency Clued Up and the youngsters themselves engaged well with the outreach workers and were provided with support and information on the dangers and risks of alcohol consumption.”

Anyone with information that can assist officers is asked to get in touch on 101.