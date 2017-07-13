Motorcycles stolen from Fife charity

Police are investigating after four motorcycles were stolen from a Levenmouth charity on Saturday.

The bikes were stolen from the Kingdom Off Road Motorcycle Club, which gives kids from disadvantaged areas the chance to ride off-road bikes in a controlled environment.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Levenmouth are investigating following the theft of four motorcycles from Harbour View, Methil on 8th July.

“Officers are currently following a positive line of inquiry in relation to these incidents.”