Mum’s appeal for vulnerable missing teen to come home

The mother of a missing teenage girl has appealed to her to come home safe.

Libbi Toledo (17) went missing in Kirkcaldy on Monday, September 11.

Her mum Judi made an emotional plea in the hope that she might get in touch.

She said the teenager was autistic, has ADHD, and suffers from mental health issues,

She said: “Just come home. You’re not in any trouble, just come back and get the support you need, and be with your mum. Just let me know you’re okay.

“I don’t care about anything that’s happened in the last week, just come home.”

Speaking of her daughter, Judi said that Libbi is normally upbeat.

She said: “She’s quite bubbly and funny. Despite everything she puts a brave face on it.”

Police have launched an appeal to find the vulnerable teenager.

“I just want to know where she is,” said Judi. “She couldn’t have done this on her own, she’s just not emotionally equipped.

“Someone has to know where she is. She’s very, very easily-led and impressionable. She’s a very high-risk individual.

“Even if it’s as innocent as someone saying ‘don’t worry, you’re over 16, you don’t have to go back’.

“Somebody’s either got her, or hiding her, thinking they’re protecting her but that kind of thing’s only going to do more harm than good.”

And Judi also appealed to anyone who may know where Libbi is: “Phone the police, take her to the police station, don’t just secrete her away.

“She needs support. They could be damaging her emotionally without realising it.

“She’s very trusting, to her detriment. She’ll talk to anyone. In her mind, if someone smiles at her, she can trust them. Every line of enquiry seems to run dry.

“I’m just demented at this point, just frantic with worry.

“She has friends that are out actively looking for her every day. I’ve had offers of help from people all over, and people have got in touch to see what they can do.”

Judi, who lives in Brechin, said that she last saw Libbi on Sunday, September 10, when putting her on a train to Kirkcaldy.