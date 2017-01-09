Murder accused appears in court

A 51-year-old from Kirkcaldy has appeared in court charged with a murder in Kirkcaldy.

Adrian Hynd appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court today (Monday) charged with the murder of Alex Forbes (25) of Edinburgh at a flat in Victoria Road on Monday last week.

He made no plea or declaration and the case was continued for further examination.

Hynd was remanded in custody ahead of a further court appearance next week.

His initial court appearance was delayed for several days as he remained in hospital.

In a tribute released through Poilce Scotland, Mr Forbes’ family stated his death left them “utterly shocked and devastated.”

The statement added: “He was loved by his family and everyone who knew him and we are now trying to come to terms with our loss.

“We would ask for our privacy to be respected at this time while we grieve.”