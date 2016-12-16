Mystery death to be probed again

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is to take up the case of a former Kinross woman who died in mysterious circumstances just over a year ago.

Julie Pearson (38), a former pupil of Kinross High School,was working in the Red Sea resort of Eilat in Israel when she was found dead on November 27, 2015.

The daughter of a Jewish father, she moved to Israel in 2014 from London.

Israeli authorities concluded that she died of natural causes, but her family have always insisted she was murdered. Their main suspect was a former boyfriend, a Palestinian.

Earlier this year they issued graphic images of Julie’s body, which showed her bruised and beaten, and a pathologist’s report revealed signs of restraint, a broken jaw and evidence of a blow to the stomach that could have caused internal bleeding.

Julie’s aunt Deborah, who lives in Livingston, has spearheaded efforts to find out the truth and earlier this month the matter was raised in Parliament by her MP, Hannah Bardell.

Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh MP, whose constituency takes in Kinross, is also involved.