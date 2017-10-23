‘Mystery shot’ the cause of latest vandalism at Fife beauty spot

Volunteers at a Fife beauty spot have condemned those responsible for a ‘mystery shot’ which has damaged newly installed information board.

The efforts of the Friends of Riverside Park (FORP) group to improve the town park in Glenrothes has once again been the target of vandals after the toughened glass of a public information board in the main car park area, was damaged by what volunteers have described a “mystery shot”.

The damage is thought to have been caused over the weekend of October 14-15.

It’s the latest incident in a series of acts of vandalism suffered by the volunteer group over the last 18 months.

“It’s hugely disappointing and frustrating to see such blatant vandalism,” said FORP member David Cooper.

“While it’s not certain just what caused the glass to break, it would have needed a high level of force as the board has toughened glass.

“The damage is consistent with some sort of mystery shot from an air riffle or something similar, rather than having come from a stone or rock being thrown.

“Either way it’s incredibly irresponsible, and once more damages something that was put there for the use and enjoyment of the many members of the public who come to enjoy this wonderful park.”

The volunteers have since met with police officers to discuss the damage.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Antisocial behaviour takes many forms and we continue to work closely with community groups, our local authority partners and residents to address issues in the Glenrothes area.

“We will not tolerate antisocial behaviour and continue to work with our partners to deal with those responsible robustly.”