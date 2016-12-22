New Cupar partnership to call time on drink drivers

A new festive partnership between police, pub bosses and taxi drivers is helping to keep the roads safe by making it easier for revellers to avoid drink driving this Christmas.

The latest campaign sees the Golf Tavern liaise with MTS taxis to let people enjoy themselves and leave the car behind.

Festive revellers can even leave their car keys behind the bar while staff arrange a taxi and allow the driver to pick up their car the following day.

And in the case of designated drivers, a free soft drink will be given.

PC Robert Crawford, community officer for Cupar, said: “What we want to do is to take away the temptation to drive if someone has had a drink.

“It’s great that pubs encourage good behaviour.

“The Golf has been great, and all the other pubs we’ve been talking to are certainly on the same wavelength.

“This is all about prevention rather than cure.

“What people may not realise is that you can still be guilty of drink driving the morning after as you may still be over the limit.

“With the limit as low as it is now, one drink is too much of a risk – it’s not worth it.”

Golf Tavern owner Val El Dieb said that pub staff have been proactive in trying to prevent drink driving.

“We have a very good relationship with the police and the taxi firms, especially MTS.

“If staff phone on behalf of the customer then sometimes they can get a better rate.

“We’re happy to take their keys and put them in the safe so they can collect them the following day.”