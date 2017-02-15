New Levenmouth cops tackling alcohol and violence

Levenmouth Police have two new officers joining the team who are set to carry out very specific roles.

PCs Kerry Anderson and Andrew Fairclough, both of whom have worked at Leven before and know the area well, are Community Alcohol and Violence Reduction Officers.

The pair will target high-risk violent offenders – specifically those who might go on to commit domestic assaults or other domestic-related crime – as well as focusing on disorder in licenced premises.

They previously worked as part of a Fife-wide unit before the decision was taken to deploy the officers locally.

Sgt Craig Fyall, of Levenmouth Police, said: “It was felt that it would work better with officers being localised, so now it’s more community-themed.”

PC Anderson said they will focus on being pro-active and reduce the level of these sorts of crimes.

“This will involve a lot of checks on licenced premises and we will be assigned high-risk offenders so we will go and visit them and try and engage with them to try and find out what the issues are,” she said.

“It could be that they are needing support to stop the behaviour if they’ve been offending before. We can look at that and see what we can do for them.

“But, of course, we also go and see the victims and offer that same kind of support.”

With 20 years’ experience, PC Anderson said that it is often found there is more than just the offending behaviour that is problematic in an offender’s life.

“So in that regard we do a lot of partnership working,” she said.

“That might be with housing or homeless accommodation officers and, for example, we’ve also helped get offenders on to the list for a foodbank.

“It’s us trying to use interventions to stop the offending behaviour.”

As well as having their own remit, the pair will work supporting Levenmouth’s community officers.

Sgt Fyall said: “Generally their role is working as a preventative tactic, rather than aiming to see ten people locked up, and both have expertise in different areas.

“I think this is how Police Scotland has generally evolved.

“It’s moving away from just reacting and more towards prevention. If that can work then everybody will be better off.”

PC Anderson added: “The message here is basically that we’re trying to keep people safe.”