No evidence to suggest missing Allan Bryant is no longer alive say police

In the week that marks the fourth anniversary of the disappearance of Fife man Allan Bryant, the detective heading the ongoing investigation into his whereabouts has said they have found no evidence that tells them Allan is no longer alive.

Detective Inspector Stuart Wilson from Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team said that as the investigation into the circumstances around Allan’s disappearance continues, there also remains no evidence of criminality regarding Allan Bryant’s disappearance,

Glenrothes man Allan Bryant has been missing since November 3, 2013.

“My team has followed up a number of new pieces of information over the past 12 months but these unfortunately have not provided the answers we are seeking for his family and friends, and so I’m disappointed that we still have no answers on the fourth anniversary of his disappearance.”

Allan, 23-year-old at the time, has not been seen since he was captured on CCTV leaving Styx nightclub in Glenrothes in the early hours of November 3, 2013 after a night out with friends.

Despite an one of the most extensive missing person searches ever undertaken in Scotland, as well as a tireless campaign by the Bryant family to keep the search in the public eye, no trace of Allan has ever been found.

Now, just 48 hours ahead of the fourth anniversary of the Glenrothes man’s disappearance, DI Wilson has reiterated his call for those with information to come forward.

“I’m heartened at the response that we have had from both the local community in continuing to support the Bryant family, and the general public who have continued to come forward with information.

“Since last November we have carried out various inquiries including a large-scale search assisted by numerous specialists, and we will continue to assess, evaluate and action anything new which comes in that might assist our investigation.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to appeal once more for anyone who might have seen Allan after he left Styx, or might have information on his whereabouts, to come forward.

“There remains no evidence of criminality and there is no evidence that Allan is no longer alive, and I would assure anyone who might be able to help that their information will be treated in the strictest of confidence.”

And he said there was a number of ways in which the public could make contact including contacting 101 quoting Operation Toner, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by emailing OperationToner@scotland.pnn.police.uk.

“A small piece of information that someone may feel is insignificant could be key to finding Allan so I would urge people to please, think back to four years ago and contact my team if you can help,” added DI Wilson.