Parents of missing Allan Bryant to feature in Channel 5 troll abuse programme

The parents of missing Fife man Allan Bryant are to appear on national television this week to talk about the heartbreaking abuse received from online trolls.

Marie and Allan Snr will be appearing on Celebrety Trolls, the Channel 5 programme, hosted by former pop star Frankie Bridge, on Thursday, the family have confirmed today.

Allan Bryant has been missing since November 3, 2013.

Mr Bryant Snr, who has tirelessly campaigned to keep his son Allan Brant’s disappearance in the public eye since he vanished in November 2013, has faced instances of of vile abuse from several internt trolls.

“Earlier on this year we met Frankie Bridge who interviewed us regarding internet trolls. She is one of the most down to earth people we have ever met and today we have had confirmation that the programme, part of a three-part series, is to be aired this week,” said Mr Bryant Snr.

“Sadly in the search of seeking answers to what has happened to our son Allan we have come across some really evil trolls that are out there to just cause us even more heartache.”

Dunfermline man Stewart McInroy, was sentenced to 10 months in jail in 2014 after claiming online that he had abducted Allan Bryant before torturing and killing him.

Parents Allan and Marie will talk about the online abuse they have received by internet trolls.

Dispite a huge police search and continous family campaign, Allan Bryant, 23 years old at the time of his disappearance, has not been seen since leaving Styx nightclub in Glenrothes in the early hours of November 3, 2013.

“It’s important that people fully understand the and realise the heartache that such abuse can cause,” Mr Bryant Snr explained.

“We’ve experienced all types of vile abuse, disgusting things about our son and had to endure threats of violence no one should have to go through.”

Despite the difficulty of discussing such abuse, he added that the main thing was to keep the plight of his son’s disappearance in the public domain.

“I believe we are turning a negative experience of the abuse now into a positive and if it helps others to understand the deep hurt and pain that these online comments cause, then all the better,”

Celebrity Trolls,hosted by former Saturday’s and S-Club Juniors singer Frankie Bridge, will be broadcast on Channel 5 on Thursday at 10pm.