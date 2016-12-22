Pensioner (85) denies assault charge

AN 85-year-old man accused of assaulting another pensioner in a street rammy has claimed he was acting in self defence.

Douglas Eglan is alleged to have assaulted Frank Cation, age 68, in Auchtermuchty’s Stratheden Place.

Prosecutors say that on May 29 Eglan repeatedly spat on Mr Cation’s head, repeatedly pushed him on the body and caused him to fall to the ground to his injury.

Eglan, of Stratheden Place, Auchtermuchty, Cupar, denied a charge of assault on summary complaint at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Cheryl Wallace, defending, said: “He maintains his plea of not guilty and there is a special defence of self defence in this case.”

Fiscal depute Trina Sinclair said the Crown were ready for trial.

Sheriff George Way continued the case to trial in January.