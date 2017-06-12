Police appeal after car vandalism spree

Police are appealing for witnesses after vandals damaged more than 20 cars in a one-night spree.

All of the incidents took place overnight on Saturday, June 10 in the Nicol Street, William Street and Forth Avenue areas in Kirkcaldy.

Over 20 cars had bodywork scratched and local officers are urging anyone who can assist with their inquiries to come forward.

Constable Kinga Miskiewicz, Kirkcaldy Police Station, said: “These incidents have resulted in damage to several vehicles and left the owners really upset and we are keen to hear from members of the public who remember seeing anything suspicious in the streets affected.

“If you have information that can help us trace those responsible then please contact police immediately.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or make an anonymous report to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.