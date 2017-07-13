Police appeal after indecency on train

Transport police have released a picture of a man they want to speak to in connection with indecency offences on a train travelling between Perth and Inverkeithing.

The incidents happened between Monday, June 5 and Wednesday seventh.

Transport police issues this image in relation to tindecency incidents

Transport police say a further offence also happened at Inverkeithing Station.

The man they want to speak is aged between 50 and 60, and about five feet eight in height, and with short grey hair.

He was wearing glasses, an oversized black two piece suit, black jacket, white shirt and black shoes.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Nick Ritchie, said: “These were very distressing incidents for the victims of each incident and I am looking to speak with anyone who knows the man in the image we have released. Behaviour such as this will never be tolerated and we are actively pursuing a number of enquiries.”

Anyone with information can get in touch by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 1700040146.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.