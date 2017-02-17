Police appeal after St Andrews housebreakings

Police in north east Fife are appealing for information after two housebreakings in St Andrews on Wednesday.

At around 1.45pm onFebruary 15, a man was disturbed at a residential property at Gilchrist Row and ran off towards Lade Braes.

He is described as in his 20s to 30s, six feet tall, of slim build and was wearing a bright coloured jumper which was possibly red and blue in colour and a woolly hat.

Between 8.30am and 4pm that same day a house was broken into in the Craigtoun area and a laptop, jewellery and cash were stolen.

Community Sergeant Ewan Pearce from Cupar Police station said: “We continue to investigate these incidents, including the possibility that they are linked, and I would ask anyone who remembers seeing anything suspicious in these areas or who has information relevant to our inquiries to please get in touch.

He added: “Please make sure your property is not an easy target for criminals by keeping your home appropriately secured with windows and doors kept locked. More information on crime prevention can be found on our website.”

Visit www.scotland.police.uk/keep-safe/home-and-personal-property for more advice.

Anyone with information about these housebreakings should contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111