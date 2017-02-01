Police appeal to track down “erratic driver”

Police are appealing for drivers who spotted a car being driven eratically on the A977 to come forward with information.

Officers are investigating an incident involving a gold Volvo car in Kinross between about 9.45am and 10.30am yesterday (Tuesday) morning.

A spokesman said: “The vehicle was also seen on the A977 Kinross to Kincardine road opposite the junction to the B918 to the north.

“The driver was a man and there was a woman passenger within.”

The vehicle was reported to have been driven erratically and this may have caught the attention of passing motorists.

Officers also understand that this incident may have been recorded on a mobile phone by a member of the public.

Police are urging anyone who saw this vehicle or the occupants within, or anyone who may have recorded the incident to get in contact with police as soon as possible quoting reference number 0843 of 31st January 2017.