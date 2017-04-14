Police enquiry after dead badger found in Fife

Police in Leven are appealing for information after a badger sett was deliberately disturbed near to Silverburn Country Park.

A dead badger was discovered nearby by a member of the public on Sunday, and officers are now carrying out enquiries to establish if the badger was killed illegally.

PC Lindsay Kerr, wildlife and environmental crime coordinator for Fife said: “Badgers are protected under the Protection of Badgers Act 1992 and it is an offence to deliberately interfere with a badger sett.

“I would appeal to anyone with information to contact the police and help us protect the natural habitat of our local wildlife.

“If you have any information that can assist this enquiry then please contact Police Scotland on 101.”