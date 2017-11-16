Police fear for safety of missing Fife man

Police in Fife are appealing for information in order to trace a 59-year-old man, who is missing from the Kirkcaldy area.

Henry Davidson was last seen around 9am on Tuesday, November 14, leaving an address in Lismore Avenue, Kirkcaldy.

He has not been seen since that time and officers are now growing very concerned for Henry’s welfare.

Henry is described as a white man with a stocky build. He is around 5ft 11” in height with short black hair, which is balding. He may also have facial hair. He also has his right ear pierced, but does not always wear it.

He is believed to be wearing a white t-shirt, jeans and white Nike trainers. He wears a Rangers FC dog tag and may also be wearing a suit.

Inspector Karen Muirhead of Levenmouth Police Station said: “Henry has now been missing for some time and we are now growing very concerned for his welfare.

“I would ask anyone who has seen Henry, or recognises his description, to contact us as soon as possible.

“I would also ask Henry, if he does see this message, to get in touch with either his family or police to let us know he’s okay.”

Anyone with information regarding Henry’s whereabouts is asked to contact officers at Levenmouth Police Station on 101, quoting incident number 4105 of November 15.