Police hail bravery of victim after sex attacker jailed

Police have paid tribute to the courage of the victim of a man who assaulted her while she walked through a Fife park.

Alexander McIlravie targeted a lone female simply out walking her dogs and assaulted her with intent to rape, at Burntisland Links in November 2015.

Detective Inspector Paul Dick of Kirkcaldy CID said; “I would like to pay tribute to the victim in this case who has been courageous not only during the harrowing incident but throughout the last two years and was unfortunately required to give evidence in court.

“I would also like to thank the other witnesses who assisted us in this inquiry and also the detectives and other police officers for their hard work and dedication during this investigation.

“In all cases of serious sexual crime Police Scotland will conduct a detailed and thorough investigation, working closely with the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service and other partner agencies to ensure that perpetrators such as McIlravie are brought to justice and victims are supported.

"I would like to reassure the public that incidents like this are fortunately extremely rare in our community.

“A Lifelong Restriction Order means that he will serve four years in prison; however it also means that he will not be automatically released at the end of this period and only when authorities are entirely satisfied that he does not pose a risk to the public will he be considered for release."