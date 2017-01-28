Police have ‘positive line’ in two Kirkcaldy knifepoint robberies

Police are following a definite line of inquiry in their investigations into two knifepoint robberies in Kirkcaldy.

Two woman were the victims in separate attacks just 24 hours apart.

Neither was hurt but both were left shaken by their ordeals.

In the first incident a woman was robbed at knifepoint near to the car park of Asda in Kirkcaldy on Thursday around 5.00pm.

Police in Kirkcaldy say she was approached by a man with a knife who demanded her purse.

The suspect is described as possibly in his 20s, 5ft 8in tall, slim-built and wearing a dark grey hooded top with the hood up.

He also had tracksuit bottoms on with a white strip down the side and was wearing white trainers.

He ran off past the car showrooms on Caxton Place and then crossed Dunnikier Way in the direction of Gallatown Park.

IN the second incident 24 hours later, a woman was the victim of a theft while sitting in her car.

It happened in Rosslyn Street when a man grabbed a handbag from the front seat of her car around 4.40 p.m. on Friday..

The attacker had a knife, and then made off on a red mountain bike.

The thief was described as in his mid 20s, 5’8” tall, slim build, scruffy unshaven, wearing black coloured tracksuit bottoms with green stripes down either leg and a dark coloured hooded top.

Officers leading the investigations say they are now following a positive line on inquiry.

High visibility patrols will continue in the areas of Carberry Place and Rosslyn Street to offer public reassurance.

Anyone with information or concerns is invited to speak to an officer in the street or call 101.

“Anyone with information or concerns is asked to speak to officers on patrol or contact us at Kirkcaldy police station or by calling 101.”