Police hunt flasher on beach

Police are appealing for witnesses following an indecent exposure on a Fife beach.

The incident occurred at around 7am on Friday, August 4, when a man exposed himself to a lone female at East Sands, St Andrews.

Detective Constable Mark Millar of Levenmouth CID said, “As part of our enquiries we are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area of the East Sands beach last Friday morning.

“The female was who subject to the incident was understandably left shocked at the man’s conduct, however police are pursuing positive lines of enquiry at this time.

“Crimes of this nature are rare in Fife, but we urge the public to remain vigilant.”

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 664 of Friday 4th August, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.